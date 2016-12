The City of Destin Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual “Big Truck Day” on Friday, August 5th, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Destin Community Center. It’s free and open to the public for kids to come see and explore big trucks from law enforcement, fire stations, the military and more. Free sno-cones and lemonade too. For more information, call the Destin Community Center at 850-654-5184.