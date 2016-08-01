It’s infuriating, and insulting to our veterans.

I don’t often get mad on the air. I’ve been around long enough that it’s rare I see or hear or learn about something that really angers me.

But today, it happened.

An ABC News report found that, while veterans are being wait listed for months at a time to receive the healthcare that – as far as I’m concerned – they paid for by signing up to serve, the VA is busy paying millions of dollars for art.

Yep. Art.

Now, I love art. I do. Art, science, and music, as far as I’m concerned, are the three major facilitators of cultural development for human beings. It’s necessary. It’s part of the experience of humanity.

And art is necessary. Have you ever been in a medical facility that has no decorations or art? It feels like death. Have you ever been in a home that has no decorations or art? You feel like in your some sort of asylum.

But it turns out, you can’t enjoy art if, you know, YOU’RE DEAD.

So, during a time where as many as FORTY VETERANS DIED because they were unable to receive healthcare, the VA paid out millions of dollars for art displays.

My favorite is a piece of tribute art featuring quotes from speeches from great Americans like Abraham Lincoln, translated into Morse Code.

The tribute was to, of course, blind Americans.

Yes.

The VA paid millions of dollars for ART FOR BLIND VETERANS TO LOOK AT.

Now, a few million bucks is pretty measly, when you consider the $80B dollar budget the VA works with every year. So I actually wouldn’t be all THAT mad if they were spending it on creating facilities for our vets to go and enjoy – as much as it’s possible in their circumstances.

But when you have people dying, when you have people living in pain and misery because they can’t get into the hospital, when you have people seeking and paying for private healthcare because it’s their best chance at LIFE?

Yeah, those millions of dollars need to go somewhere far, far more productive then a big freaking rock.

–rob brown