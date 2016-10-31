NCMEC launching NEW child safety app

“Safety Central” is the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s free child safety app designed to provide parents and guardians with tools they need to help protect their families and act quickly should their child go missing. The app is available for download on iOS & Android devices. The app includes:

A Digital Child ID Kit – This feature allows users to save potentially lifesaving information about their children, including photos and digital fingerprint images, and reminds users when it’s time to update the photos.

A Missing Children Search – This feature allows users to view posters of children missing in their area and make a report to NCMEC if they have any information.

NCMEC Updates – These updates allow users to stay connected with news, trends and safety tips from NCMEC.

View videos and learn more about the app here: http://www.multivu.com/players/English/7925051-ncmec-emcor-safety-central-app

NCMEC staff are available for interviews regarding child safety and the “Safety Central” app. Please send all media requests to media@ncmec.org.