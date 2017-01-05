Shows
Full Programming Lineup
Mid-5a Red Eye Radio
5a-6a First Light w/ Dirk Van
6a-10a The Rob Brown Show
10a-11a Chris Plante
11a-2p Rush Limbaugh
2p-5p Michael Savage
5p-8p Phil Valentine
8p-Mid John Batchelor
WFTW Weekend Programming
Features
Beach Cams
Gulf Coast Weather
Hurricane Tracker
Rip Current Safety
Fort Walton Beach Local Events
Connect
Station Information
Follow Us on Facebook
Advertise with Us
Download our App-Iphone
Download our App-Google
Events
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
News
CNN News Video
CNN – Politics
CNN – US
CNN – Business
CNN – Entertainment
CNN – World
CNN – Health
CNN – Sports
Games
Sweet Deals
Ask the Experts
Search
News Talk 1260 WFTW
Posted on
January 5, 2017
National News
Police: No link between Chicago torture video and Black Lives Matter
Chicago: Teens broadcast torture of special needs man
Paul Ryan Fast Facts
4 arrested in beating broadcast on Facebook Live
New York City has safest year
They are the faces Charleston will never forget
Small-town store under fire for racist sign display
Transcript of Dylann Roof’s opening statement
Ultra-rare galaxy could be ‘one of a kind’
Train derails in New York; 32 suffer minor injuries
URGENT – Train derails in New York; 32 suffer minor injuries
Dylann Roof set to represent himself in his trial’s sentencing phase
Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Search continues for missing plane in Ohio
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities
EEO Report