Rob Brown Show

WFTW’s Rob Brown is a hometown name talking about the topics that matter locally. His career includes a stint as Okaloosa County Field Reporter for local ABC affiliate WEAR-TV. Prior to that, he hosted multiple news and sports radio shows in the Florida Panhandle since 2007, including WTKE 98.1 FM “The Ticket” and the largest sports talk radio network in the Florida Panhandle. During that time, Brown has traveled across the U.S. covering events including the Super Bowl, the SEC Championship game, boxing matches, the Senior Bowl, and the annual Army/Navy rivalry game.

Brown grew up on the beaches of Fort Walton Beach, graduating from Choctawhatchee High in 2003 and earning a Broadcast Journalism degree at the University of West Florida. He is active in the community and has done extensive work with the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast, the Emerald Coast YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Emerald Coast, and many other charities throughout the area.