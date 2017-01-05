Rush Limbaugh launched his phenomenally successful radio broadcast into national syndication on August 1, 1988, with 56 radio stations. Twenty years later it is heard on nearly 600 stations by up to 20 million people each week and is the highest rated national radio talk show in America.

Known as the media pundit who reshaped the political landscape with his entertaining and informative brand of conservatism, Mr. Limbaugh is also widely credited with resuscitating AM radio by many industry experts. In addition to his radio program, Mr. Limbaugh hosts “The Rush Limbaugh Morning Update,” a 90-second commentary which debuted in March 1992 and airs Monday through Friday. The Rush Limbaugh Show and “The Rush Limbaugh Morning Update” are produced and distributed by Premiere Radio Networks.

With his diverse media background, Mr. Limbaugh is also the author of The Limbaugh Letter, the most widely read political newsletter in the country, as well as two best-selling books, The Way Things Ought to Be and See, I Told You So, which have sold more than 8.9 million copies. The sales of See, I Told You So set an American publishing record.

In 2000, Mr. Limbaugh tackled the Internet, expanding his media dominance with the launch of RushLimbaugh.com. Employing cutting edge technology, it is one of the most popular radio broadcasting websites. It offers subscribers the opportunity to experience his show via video and audio podcasting as well as live streaming audio.